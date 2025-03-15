Israeli strike kills nine people in north Gaza town, medics say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-03-2025 | 08:54
High views
Israeli strike kills nine people in north Gaza town, medics say
Israeli strike kills nine people in north Gaza town, medics say

At least nine Palestinians were killed, including two local journalists, and others wounded on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza's northern Beit Lahiya town, Gaza's health ministry said, as Hamas' leaders hold Gaza ceasefire talks with mediators in Cairo.

Several were critically injured as the strike hit a car, with casualties inside and outside the vehicle, health officials told Reuters.

Witnesses and fellow journalists said the people in the car were on a mission for a charity called Al-Khair Foundation in Beit Lahiya, and they were accompanied by journalists and photographers when the strike hit them. At least three local journalists were among the dead, according to Palestinian media.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Reuters
 
Hamas says Israeli strikes in north Gaza 'blatant violation' of truce deal
Israel to reject Hamas offer on US-Israeli hostage, plans response: Report
