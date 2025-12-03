News
Lebanon's PM says truce monitor negotiations with Israel not peace talks
Lebanon News
03-12-2025 | 11:52
Lebanon's PM says truce monitor negotiations with Israel not peace talks
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday said new negotiations with Israel taking place under the auspices of a ceasefire monitoring mechanism were not broader peace talks, while adding his country was open to the mechanism verifying efforts to disarm Hezbollah.
Israel and Lebanon have technically been at war since 1948, and despite the new diplomatic contact, Salam said in an interview that "we are not yet at peace talks."
He also said Lebanon was "open to verification by the mechanism" regarding its efforts to disarm Hezbollah.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Israel
Ceasefire
Hezbollah
