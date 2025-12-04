China on Thursday reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Xinjiang, a region in the country's northwest that shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.



The earthquake struck near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at 3:44 pm local time (0744 GMT), with the epicenter at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to CENC.





Reuters