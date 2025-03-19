UN agency chief 'shocked and devastated' by staff death in Gaza strike

The head of a United Nations agency said Wednesday he was "shocked and devastated" by the death of a staff member who was killed in a strike on the agency's compound in Gaza.



"This was not an accident," Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the U.N. Office for Project Services (UNOPS), said of the incident, which came as Israel launched its most intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip since a January 19 ceasefire. "I'm shocked and devastated by this tragic news," he said.



AFP