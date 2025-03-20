Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes early Thursday morning killed at least 10 people as intense military operations resumed in the Palestinian territory.

"At least 10 civilians were killed and dozens more injured in Israeli air strikes that targeted six homes east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip," the agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Strikes

Rescuers

Hamas says talks with mediators are ongoing to halt Israeli bombardment of Gaza
Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow
