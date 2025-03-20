Egypt, Qatar stress need to strengthen joint efforts to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 07:55
High views
0min
Egypt and Qatar, the main mediators between Israel and Hamas, emphasized on Thursday the importance of reinforcing joint efforts to implement the three-phase Gaza ceasefire agreement. 

Their statement comes after Israel resumed its bombardment and ground operations in the territory.

According to a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

"The two sides stressed the need to strengthen joint efforts to resume the implementation of the three-phase ceasefire agreement in Gaza," the statement added.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Qatar

Implementation

Gaza

Ceasefire

Agreement

Hamas armed wing says it fired rockets against Tel Aviv
UN official deplores endless 'inhumane ordeals' in Gaza
