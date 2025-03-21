News
Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-03-2025 | 06:10
Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA
The situation in Gaza is gravely concerning with massive reductions in distribution of aid supplies, the United Nations Palestinian relief agency (UNRWA) said.
"This is the longest period since the start of conflict in October 2023 that no supplies whatsoever have entered Gaza. The progress we made as an aid system over the last six weeks of the ceasefire is being reversed," Sam Rose from UNRWA told reporters, speaking from Central Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Situation
Gaza
Aid
UNRWA
