News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-03-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war
Hamas on Saturday accused the United States of distorting the truth by saying the Palestinian militant group had chosen war with Israel by refusing to release hostages.
"The claim that 'Hamas chose war instead of releasing the hostages' is a distortion of the facts," Hamas said in a statement in response to the accusation from U.S. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes on Tuesday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
US
War
Gaza
Israel
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Hamas accuses Israel of 'slow killing' of Palestinian prisoners
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Hamas accuses Israel of 'slow killing' of Palestinian prisoners
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal
0
World News
2025-02-13
Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war
World News
2025-02-13
Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:29
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:29
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
Gaza civil defense says 11 killed in Israel strikes on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
Gaza civil defense says 11 killed in Israel strikes on Friday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:58
UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US: White House
Middle East News
12:58
UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US: White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli artillery shells hit Khiam in South Lebanon, three Merkava shells target the area: NNA
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli artillery shells hit Khiam in South Lebanon, three Merkava shells target the area: NNA
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-17
Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-17
Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:00
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
Lebanon News
17:00
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
2
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:38
LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media
Lebanon News
02:38
LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media
4
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
5
Lebanon News
15:29
Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:29
Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:06
Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River
Lebanon News
06:06
Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River
7
Lebanon News
05:28
President Aoun condemns escalating violence in southern Lebanon, urges immediate action
Lebanon News
05:28
President Aoun condemns escalating violence in southern Lebanon, urges immediate action
8
Lebanon News
04:18
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
Lebanon News
04:18
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More