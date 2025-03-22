Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war

22-03-2025 | 07:03
Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war

Hamas on Saturday accused the United States of distorting the truth by saying the Palestinian militant group had chosen war with Israel by refusing to release hostages.

"The claim that 'Hamas chose war instead of releasing the hostages' is a distortion of the facts," Hamas said in a statement in response to the accusation from U.S. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes on Tuesday.

AFP
