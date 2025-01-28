News
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Responding to media speculation about the new government's timeline, names, and portfolios, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam reiterated his commitment to forming a government that meets the aspirations of Lebanese citizens and addresses the urgent need for reform, adhering to the principles he previously outlined.
Through a statement on the platform "X," Salam dismissed the circulating reports as baseless, labeling them as rumors and speculation aimed at confusing. He clarified that no names or portfolios have been finalized.
Salam added, "As for the announcement of the formation, I am working continuously to complete it."
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Government
Formation
Rumors
Next
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Previous
