PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform

Responding to media speculation about the new government's timeline, names, and portfolios, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam reiterated his commitment to forming a government that meets the aspirations of Lebanese citizens and addresses the urgent need for reform, adhering to the principles he previously outlined.



Through a statement on the platform "X," Salam dismissed the circulating reports as baseless, labeling them as rumors and speculation aimed at confusing. He clarified that no names or portfolios have been finalized.



Salam added, "As for the announcement of the formation, I am working continuously to complete it."