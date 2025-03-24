Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 21 Palestinians, local health authorities said on Monday, as Israeli forces operated in Rafah near the border with Egypt, escalating a new week-long aerial and ground offensive.



Health officials said Israel has killed nearly 700 Palestinians since it resumed attacks on Gaza last Tuesday, ending weeks of relative calm after a ceasefire in January. It said the deaths included at least 400 women and children.



Hamas said several of its senior political and security officials had also been killed.



Israel says it resumed its military operations to force Hamas to release the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza.



Reuters