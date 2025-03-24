Health ministry in Gaza says 730 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-03-2025 | 08:24



The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that 730 people had been killed since Israel resumed bombardments on the Palestinian territory on March 18, including 57 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement that it recorded "730 deaths and 1,367 injuries" since air strikes resumed and 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the war started on October 7, 2023, to 50,082.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Health Ministry

Gaza

Israel

Strikes

Death Toll

Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says
Germany says Gaza civilian deaths 'extremely worrying'
