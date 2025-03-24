Health ministry in Gaza says 730 killed since Israel resumed strikes

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that 730 people had been killed since Israel resumed bombardments on the Palestinian territory on March 18, including 57 in the past 24 hours.



The ministry said in a statement that it recorded "730 deaths and 1,367 injuries" since air strikes resumed and 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the war started on October 7, 2023, to 50,082.



AFP