Gaza's health ministry says 830 killed since Israel resumed strikes

26-03-2025 | 07:07
Gaza's health ministry says 830 killed since Israel resumed strikes

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 830 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the ministry's statement, the figure included 38 people killed in the past 24 hours. It also reported that the overall death toll had reached 50,183 since the war began on October 7, 2023.


Netanyahu says Israel could seize territory in Gaza if hostages not freed
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hamas of escalating consequences if hostages are not released
