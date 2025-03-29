Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators

A top Hamas official said on Saturday the group approved a new Gaza ceasefire proposal put forth by mediators, urging Israel to back it but warning the Iran-backed group's weapons were a "red line."



"Two days ago, we received a proposal from the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar. We dealt with it positively and approved it. We hope that the occupation (Israel) will not obstruct it," Khalil al-Haya said, adding that the group's weapons were a "red line."





AFP