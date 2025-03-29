Israeli army says fire opened on ambulances in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-03-2025 | 02:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says fire opened on ambulances in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says fire opened on ambulances in Gaza

Israel’s military admitted Saturday it had fired on ambulances in the Gaza Strip after identifying them as “suspicious vehicles,” with Hamas condemning it as a “war crime” that killed at least one person.

The incident took place last Sunday in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in the southern city of Rafah, close to the Egyptian border.

Israeli troops launched an offensive there on March 20, two days after the army resumed aerial bombardments of Gaza following an almost two-month-long truce.

Israeli troops had “opened fire toward Hamas vehicles and eliminated several Hamas terrorists,” the military said in a statement to AFP.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Ambulances

Gaza

Israel flouting international law with forced evacuations in Gaza: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18

Israeli army says conducted strikes on 50 'terror targets' across Gaza on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30

Seven hostages released from Gaza back on Israeli soil: Israeli army says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Israeli army says five soldiers killed in combat in north Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Israel strikes 50 sites in Lebanon in response to rocket fire towards Metula: Israeli Army Radio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:18

Israel flouting international law with forced evacuations in Gaza: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11

Health ministry in Gaza says 896 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-27

UN agency says has 'two weeks' left of food supplies in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-27

Gaza health ministry says 855 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Israel's army claims airstrike on Hermel kills Hezbollah member involved in arms smuggling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?

LBCI
World News
04:32

Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will still get earthquake aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More