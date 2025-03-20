News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says talks with mediators are ongoing to halt Israeli bombardment of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 04:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says talks with mediators are ongoing to halt Israeli bombardment of Gaza
Hamas said on Thursday that talks with mediators are ongoing to halt Israeli bombardment of Gaza and ensure Israel's commitment to the ceasefire agreement.
Hamas reaffirmed its adherence to the agreement reached in January.
Israel resumed its offensive on Gaza two days ago.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Talks
Israel
Mediators
War
Next
Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas announcement of halt to hostage releases violates ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas announcement of halt to hostage releases violates ceasefire deal
0
World News
2025-02-19
Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'
World News
2025-02-19
Kremlin says talks with US are 'important step' to 'peaceful resolution'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Hamas says talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal have started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Hamas says talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal have started
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
UN official deplores endless 'inhumane ordeals' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
UN official deplores endless 'inhumane ordeals' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
04:41
President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen
Lebanon News
04:41
President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
2
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
5
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
6
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
7
Lebanon News
09:49
Residents allowed into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army completes inspection
Lebanon News
09:49
Residents allowed into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army completes inspection
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More