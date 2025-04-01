News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-04-2025 | 14:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
The U.N. rights chief on Tuesday harshly condemned an Israel army attack last week on an emergency convoy that killed 15 aid workers and medical personnel, and demanded an investigation.
"I condemn the attack by the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on 23 March resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza," Volker Turk said in a statement, adding that "the subsequent discovery of their bodies ... buried near their clearly marked destroyed vehicles, is deeply disturbing."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Killing
Gaza
Aid
Workers
UN
Rights
Chief
Volker Turk
Next
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
UN rights chief 'horrified' by deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
UN rights chief 'horrified' by deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2025-01-15
UN rights chief urges 'urgent' easing of Syria sanctions
Middle East News
2025-01-15
UN rights chief urges 'urgent' easing of Syria sanctions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
UN chief calls for Gaza aid to be restored 'immediately'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
UN chief calls for Gaza aid to be restored 'immediately'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31
UN chief demands evacuation of 2,500 Gaza children at 'imminent risk' of death
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31
UN chief demands evacuation of 2,500 Gaza children at 'imminent risk' of death
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03
Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03
Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-31
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-31
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: What LBCI sources have confirmed so far
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: What LBCI sources have confirmed so far
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
0
Lebanon News
03:26
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs: Three killed, seven injured
Lebanon News
03:26
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs: Three killed, seven injured
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:07
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified
Lebanon News
05:07
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified
2
Lebanon News
05:24
Israel's Adraee says strike targeted member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and Iran's Quds Force Hassan Bdeir
Lebanon News
05:24
Israel's Adraee says strike targeted member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and Iran's Quds Force Hassan Bdeir
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?
4
Lebanon News
03:26
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs: Three killed, seven injured
Lebanon News
03:26
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs: Three killed, seven injured
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official
Lebanon News
03:09
Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official
6
Lebanon News
06:29
Speaker Berri says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's suburbs undermines UN-brokered agreement
Lebanon News
06:29
Speaker Berri says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's suburbs undermines UN-brokered agreement
7
Lebanon News
04:07
US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters
Lebanon News
04:07
US State Department says Israel defended itself from Lebanon attacks as hostilities resumed: Reuters
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More