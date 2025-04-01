Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief

The U.N. rights chief on Tuesday harshly condemned an Israel army attack last week on an emergency convoy that killed 15 aid workers and medical personnel, and demanded an investigation.



"I condemn the attack by the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on 23 March resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza," Volker Turk said in a statement, adding that "the subsequent discovery of their bodies ... buried near their clearly marked destroyed vehicles, is deeply disturbing."





AFP