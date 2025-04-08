Macron says Gaza aid resumption top priority as situation 'intolerable'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-04-2025 | 11:55
High views
Macron says Gaza aid resumption top priority as situation 'intolerable'
Macron says Gaza aid resumption top priority as situation 'intolerable'

French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Egypt on Tuesday urged the immediate resumption of aid to Gaza and condemned an Israeli attack on aid workers.

"The situation today is intolerable," Macron said in the city of El-Arish near the border with Gaza, calling for "the resumption of humanitarian aid as quickly as possible" to the territory. He also "strongly condemned" an Israeli attack on paramedics and aid workers last month.


AFP
 
