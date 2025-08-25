News
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
25-08-2025 | 04:29
An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Qatar-based TV network said on Monday.
Mohammad Salama's death was "confirmed," the spokesperson said, after Al Jazeera reported he was killed in an Israeli strike.
AFP
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
WHO reports release of staff member detained by Israeli forces in Gaza
Learn More