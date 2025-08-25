Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-08-2025 | 04:29
High views
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Qatar-based TV network said on Monday.

Mohammad Salama's death was "confirmed," the spokesperson said, after Al Jazeera reported he was killed in an Israeli strike.


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Al Jazeera

Journalist Killed

Gaza

Spokesperson

