Israel bombards Gaza City overnight; Hamas leader due in Cairo in bid to salvage ceasefire talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-08-2025 | 05:55
High views
Israel bombards Gaza City overnight; Hamas leader due in Cairo in bid to salvage ceasefire talks
0min
Israel bombards Gaza City overnight; Hamas leader due in Cairo in bid to salvage ceasefire talks

Israeli planes and tanks kept bombarding eastern areas of Gaza City overnight, killing at least 11 people, witnesses and medics said on Tuesday, with Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya due in Cairo for talks to revive a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan.

The latest round of indirect talks in Qatar ended in deadlock in late July with Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas trading blame over the lack of progress on a U.S. proposal for a 60-day truce and hostage release deal.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Bomb

Gaza

Hamas

Leader

Cairo

Egypt

Ceasefire

Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank
Australia's Albanese says Netanyahu 'in denial' over suffering in Gaza
