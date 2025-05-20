Malnutrition in Gaza could rise exponentially, UNRWA official says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-05-2025 | 05:33
High views
Malnutrition in Gaza could rise exponentially, UNRWA official says
0min
Malnutrition in Gaza could rise exponentially, UNRWA official says

Malnutrition rates in Gaza have risen during a more than 11-week Israeli blockade and could rise exponentially if food shortages continue, a health official at the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Tuesday.

"I have data until end of April and it shows malnutrition on the rise," Akihiro Seita, UNRWA Director of Health, told a Geneva press briefing. "And then the worry is that if the current food shortage continues, it will exponentially increase, and then get beyond our control."

Israel cleared nine trucks of aid on Monday to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing although aid workers said just five entered.

Reuters
