The head of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday said that 21 children had died across the Palestinian territory in the past three days "due to malnutrition and starvation."

"These deaths were recorded at hospitals in Gaza, including Al-Shifa in Gaza City, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah and Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis... over the past 72 hours," Mohammed Abu Salmiya told reporters.