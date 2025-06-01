UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-06-2025 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA head says Gaza &#39;aid distribution has become a death trap&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Gaza "aid distribution has become a death trap," citing reports from medics on the ground of "mass casualties" among starving civilians Sunday morning.

"Aid deliveries and distribution must be at scale and safe," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X. "In Gaza, this can be done only through the United Nations, including UNRWA."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Aid

UNRWA

Philippe Lazzarini

United Nations

LBCI Next
Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16

Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-15

HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-30

US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-28

Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28

Israel's army says 'did not fire at civilians' at or near Gaza aid center

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00

Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-25

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31

From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-25

Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More