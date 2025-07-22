UNRWA: Agency staff and doctors are fainting from hunger in Gaza

22-07-2025 | 06:18
UNRWA: Agency staff and doctors are fainting from hunger in Gaza
UNRWA: Agency staff and doctors are fainting from hunger in Gaza

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Tuesday that the agency’s staff, doctors, and humanitarian workers are fainting while performing their duties due to hunger and exhaustion.

In a statement relayed by his spokesperson during a press conference in Geneva, Lazzarini said: “Caregivers, including our colleagues at UNRWA in Gaza, are in urgent need of medical attention. Doctors, nurses, journalists, and humanitarian workers — including UNRWA staff — are suffering from hunger. Many of them are experiencing hunger and exhaustion as they carry out their duties.”

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Staff

Doctors

Hunger

Gaza

