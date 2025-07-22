News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNRWA: Agency staff and doctors are fainting from hunger in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-07-2025 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNRWA: Agency staff and doctors are fainting from hunger in Gaza
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Tuesday that the agency’s staff, doctors, and humanitarian workers are fainting while performing their duties due to hunger and exhaustion.
In a statement relayed by his spokesperson during a press conference in Geneva, Lazzarini said: “Caregivers, including our colleagues at UNRWA in Gaza, are in urgent need of medical attention. Doctors, nurses, journalists, and humanitarian workers — including UNRWA staff — are suffering from hunger. Many of them are experiencing hunger and exhaustion as they carry out their duties.”
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
Staff
Doctors
Hunger
Gaza
Next
Erdogan says Gazans must not die for 'hunk of bread'
France FM urges foreign press access to Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-15
One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished: UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-15
One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished: UNRWA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Gaza hospital says 21 children died from malnutrition and starvation in 72 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Gaza hospital says 21 children died from malnutrition and starvation in 72 hours
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20
From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20
From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
Fainting incidents and overcrowding briefly suspend voting in Kfar Zabad – Zahle
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
Fainting incidents and overcrowding briefly suspend voting in Kfar Zabad – Zahle
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Gaza hospital says 21 children died from malnutrition and starvation in 72 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Gaza hospital says 21 children died from malnutrition and starvation in 72 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
'Extremely high' risk of serious abuses amid expanded Israel Gaza operation: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
'Extremely high' risk of serious abuses amid expanded Israel Gaza operation: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
Erdogan says Gazans must not die for 'hunk of bread'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
Erdogan says Gazans must not die for 'hunk of bread'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
UNRWA: Agency staff and doctors are fainting from hunger in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
UNRWA: Agency staff and doctors are fainting from hunger in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:26
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Lebanon News
11:26
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms
3
Lebanon News
13:26
Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform
Lebanon News
13:26
Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform
4
Lebanon News
12:26
Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
12:26
Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments
5
Lebanon News
04:21
Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:21
Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?
8
Lebanon News
11:14
Speaker Berri convenes joint parliamentary meeting to address lifting immunity from MP Bouchikian and launch telecom probe
Lebanon News
11:14
Speaker Berri convenes joint parliamentary meeting to address lifting immunity from MP Bouchikian and launch telecom probe
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More