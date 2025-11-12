News
House vote likely Wednesday on ending US government shutdown
World News
12-11-2025 | 01:25
2
min
House vote likely Wednesday on ending US government shutdown
The effort to end the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown heads Wednesday toward a final vote, as President Donald Trump declared victory in the political face-off and rival Democrats tore themselves apart over the deal.
The House of Representatives appeared likely to vote on Wednesday on a spending bill to solve the six-week standoff, after eight Democrats broke ranks in the Senate on Monday to side with Trump's Republicans.
During a Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump broke off to praise Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.
"Congratulations to you and to John and to everybody on a very big victory," Trump said as he spotted Johnson in the audience.
"We're opening up our country -- it should have never been closed," added Trump, bucking U.S. presidential tradition by using a ceremonial event to score political points.
Trump said later he expected the Republican-controlled House to approve the bill to fund the government through January. "Only people who hate our country want to see it not open," he told ESPN.
AFP
World News
United States
Government
Shutdown
Donald Trump
Democrats
