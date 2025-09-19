Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack

19-09-2025 | 04:48
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack

Israel shut the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Friday, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.

The Israeli Airports Authority, which operates the Allenby Bridge crossing, announced that it would be closed until further notice.

The two crossings between Israel itself and Jordan were also affected, with the Jordan River crossing in the north shut and the Rabin crossing in the south remaining open only for workers.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the Allenby Bridge, which is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.


Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

West Bank

Crossing

Jordan

Deadly

Attack

Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave
US casts 6th veto at United Nations over war in Gaza
LBCI Previous

