Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-09-2025 | 04:48
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
Israel shut the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Friday, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.
The Israeli Airports Authority, which operates the Allenby Bridge crossing, announced that it would be closed until further notice.
The two crossings between Israel itself and Jordan were also affected, with the Jordan River crossing in the north shut and the Rabin crossing in the south remaining open only for workers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the Allenby Bridge, which is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
West Bank
Crossing
Jordan
Deadly
Attack
