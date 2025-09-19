Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

The Israeli military warned on Friday it will operate with "unprecedented force" in Gaza City, urging residents to flee southwards while announcing the closure of a temporary evacuation route opened 48 hours earlier.



In a post on X addressing residents of Gaza City, the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said: "From this moment, Salah al-Din Road is closed for southbound travel. The Israeli Defense Forces will continue to operate with unprecedented force against Hamas and other terrorist organizations."





AFP