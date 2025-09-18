WHO chief says Gaza hospitals on 'brink of collapse'

18-09-2025 | 03:49
0min
WHO chief says Gaza hospitals on 'brink of collapse'

The World Health Organization chief warned Thursday that Israel's ground offensive in northern Gaza had left already overwhelmed hospitals on the "brink of collapse" and demanded an "end to these inhumane conditions".

"The military incursion and evacuation orders in northern Gaza are driving new waves of displacement, forcing traumatised families into an ever-shrinking area unfit for human dignity," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, warning that "hospitals, already overwhelmed, are on the brink of collapse as escalating violence blocks access and prevents WHO from delivering lifesaving supplies."

