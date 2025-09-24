UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'

The United Nations called Wednesday for an investigation into alleged drone "attacks" against a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, saying anyone responsible for the "violations" should be held accountable.



"There must be an independent, impartial and thorough investigation into the reported attacks and harassment by drones and other objects" on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which said a dozen explosions were heard around its ships late Tuesday, U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.



AFP