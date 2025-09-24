Italy condemns attack on Gaza aid flotilla, sends navy ship to help

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-09-2025 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy condemns attack on Gaza aid flotilla, sends navy ship to help
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Italy condemns attack on Gaza aid flotilla, sends navy ship to help

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Wednesday strongly condemned an overnight attack on an international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

In a statement, Crosetto also said he had redirected an Italian navy ship to head towards the flotilla to possibly offer assistance.


Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italy

Condemn

Attack

Gaza

Aid

Flotilla

Ship

Help

LBCI Next
UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'
France's town halls told to remove Palestinian flags flown to mark Macron's recognition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-10

Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01

Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

LBCI
World News
09:07

UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:07

UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

France's town halls told to remove Palestinian flags flown to mark Macron's recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21

Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More