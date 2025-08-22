Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said "it is a war crime to use starvation as a method of warfare," minutes after famine was declared in the Gaza Strip on Friday.



Turk said the resulting deaths "may also amount to the war crime of willful killing," while U.N .Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "we cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity."



Guterres also called for "an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and full, unfettered humanitarian access."





AFP