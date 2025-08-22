Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-08-2025 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Starving Gaza &#39;is a war crime&#39;: UN rights chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Starving Gaza 'is a war crime': UN rights chief

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said "it is a war crime to use starvation as a method of warfare," minutes after famine was declared in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Turk said the resulting deaths "may also amount to the war crime of willful killing," while U.N .Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "we cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity."

Guterres also called for "an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and full, unfettered humanitarian access."


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Starving

Famine

Hunger

Gaza

War

Crime

UN

Rights

Chief

Israel

LBCI Next
German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'
UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-03

UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22

UN chief says Gaza 'horror' is 'without parallel in recent times'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

UN chief urges parties to 'give peace a chance' on Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-18

Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55

Hamas demands opening of Gaza crossings after UN famine declaration

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04

Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-18

Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-05

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18

Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21

Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More