UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-08-2025 | 05:06
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
0min
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East

The United Nations on Friday officially declared a famine in Gaza, the first in the Middle East, with its experts saying 500,000 people were facing "catastrophic" hunger.

After months of warning of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, the Rome-based IPC panel said famine was now confirmed in the Gaza Governorate -- Gaza City -- which covers about 20 percent of the Gaza Strip.


UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
