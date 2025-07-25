Gaza ceasefire talks are expected to resume next week following Israel's review of the response by Palestinian Hamas militants, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Friday, citing an Egyptian source.



Al Qahera said the Israeli delegation left one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled the negotiating team for consultations.



Close Israeli ally the United States also recalled its delegation from the talks for consultations on Thursday, with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff accusing Hamas of failing to act in good faith in the talks.



Hamas said it was surprised by Witkoff's remarks, adding that the group's position had been welcomed by mediators and had opened the door to reaching a comprehensive agreement.





Reuters