Gaza truce talks expected to resume next week as Israel studies Hamas response: Egypt's Al Qahera news

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-07-2025 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza truce talks expected to resume next week as Israel studies Hamas response: Egypt&#39;s Al Qahera news
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza truce talks expected to resume next week as Israel studies Hamas response: Egypt's Al Qahera news

Gaza ceasefire talks are expected to resume next week following Israel's review of the response by Palestinian Hamas militants, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Friday, citing an Egyptian source.

Al Qahera said the Israeli delegation left one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled the negotiating team for consultations.

Close Israeli ally the United States also recalled its delegation from the talks for consultations on Thursday, with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff accusing Hamas of failing to act in good faith in the talks.

Hamas said it was surprised by Witkoff's remarks, adding that the group's position had been welcomed by mediators and had opened the door to reaching a comprehensive agreement.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Truce

Israel

Hamas

Response

Egypt

Al Qahera News

LBCI Next
Germany says no plans to recognize a Palestinian state 'in short term'
MSF says quarter of Gaza's young children malnourished
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01

Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24

Israel says studying Hamas response to latest Gaza truce proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-07

Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

New Palestinian state must recognize Israel to ensure peace: Italy's FM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Abbas hails French recognition as 'victory for Palestinian cause'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01

Germany says no plans to recognize a Palestinian state 'in short term'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58

MSF says quarter of Gaza's young children malnourished

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:14

UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran ready to restart technical conversations

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

Iran and Europeans begin nuclear talks with questions over future UN sanctions

LBCI
World News
04:17

UK backs future Palestinian statehood but says ceasefire the top priority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Lebanese intelligence arrests suspected ISIS cell planning attacks on army

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Disputed borders and denied towers: Israel pushes back on monitoring plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More