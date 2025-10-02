Erdogan accuses Israel of 'brutality' against Gaza flotilla

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused Israel of "brutality" in boarding an aid flotilla that said it was sailing to help Palestinians suffering under the offensive in Gaza.



"This attack by the Israeli government against civilians sailing in international waters has once again shown the madness of its genocidal leaders trying to hide their crimes against humanity in Gaza" and reveals "once again Israel's brutality," Erdogan said in a speech to his AKP party.



Israel's foreign ministry branded the flotilla's advance a "provocation" that would breach the country's naval blockade of the territory.



AFP