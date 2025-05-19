Netanyahu says Israel will control all of Gaza, stop Hamas looting aid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel will control all of Gaza, stop Hamas looting aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel will control all of Gaza, stop Hamas looting aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would control all of Gaza and would prevent Hamas from looting aid.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Control

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Israel must prevent Gaza famine for 'diplomatic reasons', PM says
Paris urges Israel to resume aid access to Gaza “immediately, extensively, and without obstacles”
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm

LBCI
World News
08:00

Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love' after cancer diagnosis

LBCI
World News
08:00

Israel should be excluded from Eurovision: Spain PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07

WHO chief says 'two million people are starving' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52

Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:48

Israel must prevent Gaza famine for 'diplomatic reasons', PM says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24

Paris urges Israel to resume aid access to Gaza “immediately, extensively, and without obstacles”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06

Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Sisi urges immediate Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon during visit by President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-09

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More