Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-05-2025 | 04:18
High views
Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wanted the United States to "take" Gaza and turn it into a "freedom zone", as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in the Palestinian territory.

"I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good, make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone," the U.S. leader said in Qatar, adding: "I'd be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone."

