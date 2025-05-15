Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wanted the United States to "take" Gaza and turn it into a "freedom zone", as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in the Palestinian territory.



"I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good, make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone," the U.S. leader said in Qatar, adding: "I'd be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone."



AFP