Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three

World News
21-11-2025 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three

At least three people were killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, police said, with buildings damaged in many areas including Dhaka, the densely populated capital.

Tremors were felt in eastern states in neighboring India that border Bangladesh, but there were no immediate reports of major damage in either country, authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was in the city of Narsingdi, about 40 km (25 miles) east of Dhaka.



Reuters 
 

World News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Bangladesh

Kill

LBCI Next
UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy
Zelenskiy says 22 people missing at the site of Russian attack in western Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits east of Guadeloupe: USGS

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy

LBCI
World News
06:47

Zelenskiy says 22 people missing at the site of Russian attack in western Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:05

IAEA board passes resolution demanding answers and access from Iran

LBCI
World News
05:59

Ukraine says received 1,000 bodies from Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:18

Lebanon's fuel prices increase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Families mourn 13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More