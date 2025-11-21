Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three

At least three people were killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, police said, with buildings damaged in many areas including Dhaka, the densely populated capital.



Tremors were felt in eastern states in neighboring India that border Bangladesh, but there were no immediate reports of major damage in either country, authorities said.



The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was in the city of Narsingdi, about 40 km (25 miles) east of Dhaka.







Reuters