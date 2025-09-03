News
Hamas affirms readiness for ‘comprehensive deal’ to end Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-09-2025 | 15:58
Hamas affirms readiness for ‘comprehensive deal’ to end Gaza war
Hamas said in a statement Wednesday that it is ready to reach a “comprehensive deal” under which hostages would be released in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian detainees, as part of an agreement to end the war in Gaza.
Hamas added, “The movement reaffirms its approval to form an independent national administration of technocrats to manage all affairs of the Gaza Strip and assume full responsibility in all sectors.”
The statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Hamas to release the remaining 20 hostages.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Deal
Israel
War
Donald Trump
Hostages
