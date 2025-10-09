Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 07:36
Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war
2min
Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war

Palestinians and the families of Israeli hostages broke into wild celebrations on Thursday after news of a pact between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza and return home all the Israeli hostages, both living and dead.

In Gaza, where most of the more than 2 million people have been displaced by Israeli bombing, young men applauded in the devastated streets, even as Israeli strikes continued in some parts of the enclave.

In Tel Aviv's so-called Hostages Square, where families of those seized in the Hamas attack that sparked the war two years ago have gathered to demand the return of loved ones.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the Palestinian enclave, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could open the way to ending a bloody two-year-old war that has disrupted the Middle East.

In Gaza, circles of young men in the streets applauded the news, one of them clapping as he was hoisted onto the shoulders of a friend.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Celebrations

Gaza

Israel

War

Deal

