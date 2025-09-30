Trump says Hamas has 'three or four days' to respond to Gaza deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-09-2025 | 09:10
High views
0min
Trump says Hamas has 'three or four days' to respond to Gaza deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was giving Hamas "three or four days" to respond to his Gaza ceasefire plan, under which the Palestinian militants must fully disarm and be excluded from future roles in government.

"We're going to do about three or four days," Trump told reporters when asked about any timeframe. "We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not. And if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end."


AFP
 
