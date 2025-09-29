News
Trump says Netanyahu has his 'full backing' in Gaza war if Hamas rejects plan
World News
29-09-2025 | 14:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says Netanyahu has his 'full backing' in Gaza war if Hamas rejects plan
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Israel would have his "full backing" to destroy Hamas if the armed Palestinian group rejected a 20-point peace proposal put forward by Washington.
"Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas, but I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace, and if Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they're the only ones left. Everyone else has accepted it, but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer," Trump said, speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
