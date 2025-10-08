Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel

The organisers of a new Gaza-bound aid flotilla said the Israeli army intercepted at least three of its boats on Wednesday.



"Three vessels -- Gaza Sunbirds, Alaa Al-Najjar, and Anas Al-Sharif -- have been attacked and illegally intercepted by the Israeli military at 04:34 am, 220 kilometres (around 140 miles) off the coast of Gaza," the Global Sumud Flotilla said on X, adding that another ship, the Conscience carrying more than 90 people, was "under attack".



The Israeli foreign ministry said on social media "the vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port. All the passengers are safe and in good health."



AFP