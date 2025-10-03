News
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-10-2025 | 09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
Hundreds of thousands of Italians took to the streets across the country on Friday, as part of a day-long general strike called by unions in support of an aid flotilla carrying food to Gaza that was intercepted by Israel this week.
"After what I saw with the flotilla, I thought I couldn't just stand by and do nothing. It's the first time I go to these kind of demonstrations," Mario Mascetti, a protester in Rome, told Reuters.
The CGIL and USB trade unions staged demonstrations in more than 100 cities. In the capital, crowds marched from the central Piazza Vittorio towards the main train station, holding union and Palestinian flags, as well as banners.
The strike caused delays and cancellations across Italy's rail network, with more limited disruptions at airports. Metro lines continued operating in both Rome and Milan.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Italians
Streets
Gaza
Flotilla
Strike
2025-10-02
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
World News
07:38
Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
