Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands ordered the Dutch government on Friday to review its policies on weapons exports to Israel.



The court did not uphold a ban on the export of parts for F-35 fighter jets ordered by a lower court last year, but it said the government needed to assess whether there was a risk of the jet parts being used in violation of international law.



It gave the government six weeks to carry out this review, during which the export of fighter jet parts would still be banned.



"As long as the minister does not make a new decision on the export license, the current license remains valid and export of F-35 parts to Israel is not allowed," presiding judge Martijn Polak said.







Reuters