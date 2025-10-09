UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he welcomed the agreement on the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, urging that it must be implemented in full without delay.

Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.

"I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump's peace plan for Gaza," Starmer said in a statement.

"This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza."

Starmer said it would be a moment of profound relief, especially for the hostages, their families, and the civilian population of Gaza, and thanked the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their "tireless" diplomatic efforts.

"We call on all parties to meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace," Starmer said.

"The UK will support these crucial immediate steps and the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan."



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

PM

Keir Starmer

Gaza

Agreement

Implementation

LBCI Next
Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:12

Erdogan: Turkey welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal and will monitor its implementation

LBCI
World News
2025-10-03

UK PM Starmer visits scene of synagogue attack: AFP journalist

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16

Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13

Iran welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

Israel's Netanyahu says Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More