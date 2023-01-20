Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20 | 08:42
High views
2min
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

Tony Ramy, President of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-clubs & Pastries in Lebanon, said that tourism in 2022 had seen an optimistic peak, especially after initiating a marketing campaign in May 2022, a time when Lebanon was facing many economic and financial crises.

"But with our determination, we proved the opposite: we indeed witnessed a successful summer tourism season, but we are sure that this success was achieved only thanks to the efforts of our colleagues and thanks to our workers, whom we are working hard to maintain, amid the migration of experienced Lebanese workers," said Ramy in an interview with Ad-Diyar newspaper.  

Succeeding despite all odds, Ramy stated that they managed to re-insert Lebanon on the touristic map, adding that the last festive season was positive, despite its short duration, reflected in the reopening of about 150 restaurant establishments that closed due to the deteriorating conditions.  

Regarding the cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, he stated that the advertising campaigns launched in the summer "Ahla Bhal Talleh," and in the winter "عيدا عالشتوية," spread positivity in the hearts of residents and expatriates and contributed to uplift the spirit of the Lebanese across all regions.  

As for the new year, Ramy stated that the IMF would be a fundamental bridge to get out of the economic crisis, but the leading solution lies in the tourism sector, which is ready to generate more than ten billion dollars if Lebanon obtains political and financial stability.  

As for future plans, Tony Ramy talks about integrating tourist packages, with a roadmap that attracts European tourism and pilgrimages for religious tourism, through which the country can generate billions; however, all these steps must be accompanied by reforms that include tourism legislation, which will restore Gulf tourism in addition to opening in new markets.   

Because tourism is a joint work between the Ministry of Tourism and the private sector, it also needs to be accompanied by other ministries, an action plan, and participation in international exhibitions and marketing for Lebanon abroad because "Lebanon has diverse and multiple elements that make its tourism sustainable extending over the four seasons for 365 days."
 

