Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

Amin Salam, the Minister of Economy and Trade in Lebanon's caretaker government, met with the World Bank's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa region, Ferid Belhaj, and Regional Director Jean-Christophe Carret. The meeting focused on the World Bank's projects in Lebanon, particularly the implementation of the bank's loan agreement for wheat imports.

The meeting also addressed the measures taken by the Ministry of Economy to ensure food security for the Lebanese people, with wheat being one of the key components, in light of the current economic and living conditions.

Minister Salam discussed with the delegation the new project related to food security, The Gate, which aims to enhance food security in Lebanon through agriculture, alternative energy, and irrigation projects. He emphasized the "need to complete the support of the social safety net and increase the number of beneficiaries in the coming months."

In a related context, Salam affirmed "the commitment to securing stability in bread prices, which is achieved through the loan agreement and the measures taken by the ministry to prevent the manipulation of Lebanese bread," according to a statement from his media office.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Economy

World Bank

Ministry

Trade

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14

World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10

Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Dollar holds near three-month highs as rates reality kicks in

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Surge in copper cable thefts leaves residents of Fatreh without electricity

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
World
06:40

North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app