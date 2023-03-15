Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

Amin Salam, the Minister of Economy and Trade in Lebanon's caretaker government, met with the World Bank's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa region, Ferid Belhaj, and Regional Director Jean-Christophe Carret. The meeting focused on the World Bank's projects in Lebanon, particularly the implementation of the bank's loan agreement for wheat imports.



The meeting also addressed the measures taken by the Ministry of Economy to ensure food security for the Lebanese people, with wheat being one of the key components, in light of the current economic and living conditions.



Minister Salam discussed with the delegation the new project related to food security, The Gate, which aims to enhance food security in Lebanon through agriculture, alternative energy, and irrigation projects. He emphasized the "need to complete the support of the social safety net and increase the number of beneficiaries in the coming months."



In a related context, Salam affirmed "the commitment to securing stability in bread prices, which is achieved through the loan agreement and the measures taken by the ministry to prevent the manipulation of Lebanese bread," according to a statement from his media office.