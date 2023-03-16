Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security

Japan has decided to grant Lebanon $2 million in an emergency grant through the World Food Program (WFP).



This allocation comes in response to the deteriorating food security situation across the country, aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese Embassy expressed in a statement on Thursday.



The aid will aim to support WFP's efforts to help around 300,000 vulnerable people in the country via a monthly in-kind food parcel to help meet their nutrition needs for six months.



It will also alleviate the current socio-economic crisis's impact on their livelihoods.



Additionally, through this initiative, Japan extends its commitment to continue to stand by the Lebanese people amid the many challenges the country is currently facing.