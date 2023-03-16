News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-16 | 11:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
Japan has decided to grant Lebanon $2 million in an emergency grant through the World Food Program (WFP).
This allocation comes in response to the deteriorating food security situation across the country, aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese Embassy expressed in a statement on Thursday.
The aid will aim to support WFP's efforts to help around 300,000 vulnerable people in the country via a monthly in-kind food parcel to help meet their nutrition needs for six months.
It will also alleviate the current socio-economic crisis's impact on their livelihoods.
Additionally, through this initiative, Japan extends its commitment to continue to stand by the Lebanese people amid the many challenges the country is currently facing.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Japan
Grant
World Food Program
Food
Security
Next
Lebanon & Qatar Chamber discuss commercial relations
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-10
EU grants Lebanon €25 million to address food insecurity
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-10
EU grants Lebanon €25 million to address food insecurity
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Lebanon & Qatar Chamber discuss commercial relations
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Lebanon & Qatar Chamber discuss commercial relations
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
0
Middle East
2022-12-14
Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad
Middle East
2022-12-14
Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
2023-02-14
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
7
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
8
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store