Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May

On Friday morning at nine o'clock, the Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, attended a session at one of the State Council's halls. For the second day, French investigators, also representing Luxembourg and Belgium, listened to the Governor for about four hours, in the presence of representatives from the German embassy.



The investigative judge, Charbel Abu Samra, chaired the session and posed nearly 200 questions from the Europeans, in the presence of the head of the judiciary, Helene Iskandar, in her capacity as prosecutor on behalf of the Lebanese state – a role Salameh objected to, considering her an adversary. The second day's questions were more technical and detailed than the first day, focusing on the companies Salameh had established abroad and their sources of funding.



Salameh was asked about specific payments and transfers, as well as his accounts in European countries, Panama, and those that had been closed. He was also questioned about his foreign property purchases and the Central Bank of Lebanon's properties abroad. His financial relationship with Raja Salameh and Marianne Hoayek was also discussed.



The Governor, who rarely makes statements and attended the second day without a lawyer, answered all the questions and promised to provide documents to the French judiciary through the Lebanese judiciary, proving that the source of his investments is private money. These documents would be added to those he was supposed to bring to the Friday session.



After concluding the European round, Salameh chose to prepare a summary of the two sessions in a statement, addressing all the issues raised about him within the context of malicious media campaigns and political populism. The Governor emphasized that during the session, he provided evidence and documents submitted to the judiciary in Lebanon and abroad.



According to Salameh, these documents prove that no money from the Central Bank of Lebanon entered the account of the company Furry, and his personal account at the Central Bank is not linked to accounts where the bank's funds are deposited. He added that his personal transfers abroad originated from his personal account.



However, it seems that the judicial delegation has not yet finished compiling its case. The French investigative judge, Aude Buresi, informed Salameh at the end of the session that he must attend a hearing in Paris in mid-May. Judicial sources indicate that such an invitation is usually made to the prosecution, and non-attendance may result in a European arrest warrant.



However, investigative judge Charbel Abu Samra refused to consider the oral invitation as an official notification and requested that the judicial delegation notify Salameh according to the proper procedures through a judicial mandate via the Public Prosecutor's Office.



Meanwhile, the French delegation informed of their intention to return at the end of April to listen to the Governor's brother, Riad Salameh, and Marianne Hoyek. If new names emerge that could assist the investigation, they will be sent to Lebanon in a list prior to the session. The date will be coordinated with the investigative judge so as not to conflict with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.