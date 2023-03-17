News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-17 | 14:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
On Friday morning at nine o'clock, the Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, attended a session at one of the State Council's halls. For the second day, French investigators, also representing Luxembourg and Belgium, listened to the Governor for about four hours, in the presence of representatives from the German embassy.
The investigative judge, Charbel Abu Samra, chaired the session and posed nearly 200 questions from the Europeans, in the presence of the head of the judiciary, Helene Iskandar, in her capacity as prosecutor on behalf of the Lebanese state – a role Salameh objected to, considering her an adversary. The second day's questions were more technical and detailed than the first day, focusing on the companies Salameh had established abroad and their sources of funding.
Salameh was asked about specific payments and transfers, as well as his accounts in European countries, Panama, and those that had been closed. He was also questioned about his foreign property purchases and the Central Bank of Lebanon's properties abroad. His financial relationship with Raja Salameh and Marianne Hoayek was also discussed.
The Governor, who rarely makes statements and attended the second day without a lawyer, answered all the questions and promised to provide documents to the French judiciary through the Lebanese judiciary, proving that the source of his investments is private money. These documents would be added to those he was supposed to bring to the Friday session.
After concluding the European round, Salameh chose to prepare a summary of the two sessions in a statement, addressing all the issues raised about him within the context of malicious media campaigns and political populism. The Governor emphasized that during the session, he provided evidence and documents submitted to the judiciary in Lebanon and abroad.
According to Salameh, these documents prove that no money from the Central Bank of Lebanon entered the account of the company Furry, and his personal account at the Central Bank is not linked to accounts where the bank's funds are deposited. He added that his personal transfers abroad originated from his personal account.
However, it seems that the judicial delegation has not yet finished compiling its case. The French investigative judge, Aude Buresi, informed Salameh at the end of the session that he must attend a hearing in Paris in mid-May. Judicial sources indicate that such an invitation is usually made to the prosecution, and non-attendance may result in a European arrest warrant.
However, investigative judge Charbel Abu Samra refused to consider the oral invitation as an official notification and requested that the judicial delegation notify Salameh according to the proper procedures through a judicial mandate via the Public Prosecutor's Office.
Meanwhile, the French delegation informed of their intention to return at the end of April to listen to the Governor's brother, Riad Salameh, and Marianne Hoyek. If new names emerge that could assist the investigation, they will be sent to Lebanon in a list prior to the session. The date will be coordinated with the investigative judge so as not to conflict with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Centrak
Bank
Governor
European
Investigators
Paris
May
hearing
Riad
Salameh
Next
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
European delegation will question Riad Salameh in February
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
European delegation will question Riad Salameh in February
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-16
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-16
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-16
Lebanon & Qatar Chamber discuss commercial relations
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-16
Lebanon & Qatar Chamber discuss commercial relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
0
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
2
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
3
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
4
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
5
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
6
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
7
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
8
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store