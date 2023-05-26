World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26 | 02:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors has approved US $300 million in additional financing for the Emergency Crisis and COVID-19 Response Social Safety Net Project (ESSN).

This additional financing will allow the continuation and expansion of cash transfers to the poor and most needy Lebanese families and support the development of a unified system of social safety nets that can better respond to current and future shocks. 

This new $300 million package represents a second additional financing to the ESSN project, which was initially approved in January 2021 to help Lebanon address the economic crisis’ impact and the COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable population.  

In May 2022, the project benefited from a first-additional financing of US $4 million.  

This second additional financing will continue to help the country protect its population from the effect of the many crises and to help Lebanon develop a targeted and digital social safety net system.  

Additionally, going forward, Lebanon will need to secure the space needed to finance social protection needs, including social safety nets, over the long term. 

“The additional financing will enable the Government of Lebanon to continue to respond to the growing needs of poor and vulnerable households suffering under the severe economic and financial crisis,” said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Middle East Country Director.  

“The financing will also facilitate the integration of existing SSN programs into a unified SSN program in line with the Government’s vision articulated in the National Social Protection Strategy, and ensure simplification of implementation, reduce fragmentation and duplication, and promote efficiency and effectiveness of SSN spending,” he added.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

World Bank

Financing

Emergency Crisis

COVID-19

Social Safety Net

Project

Vulnerable

Lebanese

Households

LBCI Next
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15

Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03

Canada contributes $25.9 million in cash assistance for vulnerable Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

US condemns in strongest terms 'violent attack' on UNIFIL

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-21

Title outcome inevitable as Guardiola's City keep raising the bar

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More