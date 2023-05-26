World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors has approved US $300 million in additional financing for the Emergency Crisis and COVID-19 Response Social Safety Net Project (ESSN).



This additional financing will allow the continuation and expansion of cash transfers to the poor and most needy Lebanese families and support the development of a unified system of social safety nets that can better respond to current and future shocks.



This new $300 million package represents a second additional financing to the ESSN project, which was initially approved in January 2021 to help Lebanon address the economic crisis’ impact and the COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable population.



In May 2022, the project benefited from a first-additional financing of US $4 million.



This second additional financing will continue to help the country protect its population from the effect of the many crises and to help Lebanon develop a targeted and digital social safety net system.



Additionally, going forward, Lebanon will need to secure the space needed to finance social protection needs, including social safety nets, over the long term.



“The additional financing will enable the Government of Lebanon to continue to respond to the growing needs of poor and vulnerable households suffering under the severe economic and financial crisis,” said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Middle East Country Director.



“The financing will also facilitate the integration of existing SSN programs into a unified SSN program in line with the Government’s vision articulated in the National Social Protection Strategy, and ensure simplification of implementation, reduce fragmentation and duplication, and promote efficiency and effectiveness of SSN spending,” he added.