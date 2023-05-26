Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

2023-05-26 | 03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

The Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, explained, "We refused to give the Syrian refugees aid in US dollars because the Lebanese people reject this displacement," as according to him, they compare the aid that the refugees receive with the simple aid that they receive as Lebanese.

In a press conference, Hajjar confirmed that they are working to move the wheel to return the Syrians to their country, calling for cash aid to be paid in Syria to encourage the refugees to return. 

The Minister of Social Affairs said that the hand is extended to fix the mistake, affirming that they do not want to create problems with the United Nations, "but extending the hand does not mean abandoning our responsibility and sovereignty."  

He revealed that "we have not received, until this moment, any official document regarding the dollarization of aid for the Syrian refugees."
 

